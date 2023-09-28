Jade Cargill needs to prove herself against 6-time champion on WWE's main roster

Jade Cargill shocked the WWE Universe when it was announced that the former TBS Champion has left All Elite Wrestling and headed to the Stamford-based promotion. However, Cargill is not the only wrestler to have left Jacksonville for a run in another promotion.

Last year, Cody and Brandi Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling for a new chapter in their lives. While Brandi retired from in-ring competition, The American Nightmare returned to WWE. He made his stellar return on The Grandest Stage of Them All and defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

The American Nightmare's successful return could inspire more superstars similar to Jade Cargill in the future to come for a run in the Stamford-based promotion. However, fan expectations are quite high for the former TBS Champion.

Jade Cargill's first WWE feud will be crucial, and fans will closely watch the first few weeks of the former champion's run with her new promotion. It would be for the best if Cargill could prove herself against former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley after arriving on the main roster.

Why should Jade Cargill feud with Bayley on WWE's main roster?

Last year, Bayley returned to the company and formed Damage CTRL alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The group had its ups and downs on WWE's main roster for a while. However, they are now at the top of the division after SKY became the blue brand's champion.

Meanwhile, Jade Cargill remained undefeated for most of her run with AEW. After holding the TBS Championship for over 500 days as the inaugural champion, she only had two losses in Jacksonville against the current champion, Kris Statlander.

Bayley is the perfect first opponent for Jade as The Role Model has often worked with young and new talents in the company after they arrived on WWE's main roster. Meanwhile, Cargill needs to outright prove herself as a dominant force by going up against a former champion like Bayley.

Moreover, Bayley can give Jade Cargill credibility as a performer before the former TBS Champion goes on to face bigger names in the company – such as Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and more – in the coming months or years.

