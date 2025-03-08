Jade Cargill's backstage heat with 44-year-old WWE star explained

Jade Cargill reportedly has massive heat with a 44-year-old WWE Superstar for many reasons. The former Women’s Tag Team Champion may have a lot of friends in the locker room, but there also seems to be some people she doesn't get along with. One such superstar is Shayna Baszler.

According to reports, this all started after a match last year in Scotland. The Storm botched a move and was apologetic about it. However, more issues steamed later when the former AEW star felt that The Queen of Spades needed to know how to work.

Shayna Baszler is not the only superstar Jade Cargill had issues with. Cargill recently released a video where she claimed there were wolves in the shape of women around her. According to reports, many female superstars weren't happy with this statement.

Apart from these two reasons, there is a third report that claims Jade Cargill wanted off the company's holiday tour but was denied. Further reports suggested that Cargill claimed she didn't ask for an off, and many women backstage felt that the former AEW star was lying.

Along with these issues, she got injured, and its credibility was questioned by many superstars backstage. While she was ready to return earlier, it is reported that WWE wanted to bring her back when she was fully cleared.

Jade Cargill's mystery attacker was recently revealed

Last year in November, Jade Cargill was seen lying on top of a car unconscious with no knowledge of who attacked her. Following her return at the Elimination Chamber, The Storm brutally attacked Naomi. Last night on SmackDown, Bianca Belair called out The Glow to get some answers.

After constant pursuing by Belair, Naomi finally revealed it was her who had attacked Cargill. The former Women's Champion claimed she attacked Jade Cargill because she felt the latter was using Belair to climb the ladder.

This left Bianca in shock. Naomi tried her best to convince Belair, but The EST walked away sad and broken inside. As the latter made her way to the stage, Cargill walked into the arena and attacked the former WWE Women's Champion again.

It looks like WWE is going to set up The Storm vs. The Glow at WrestleMania 41. With Belair going after the Women's World Title, this feud would likely be a proper one-on-one rivalry without any outside interference.

