Jade Cargill set for massive WWE shocker at SummerSlam after winning Queen of the Ring? Possibility explored

Ever since she made her debut last year, Jade Cargill has been one of the top Superstars in WWE's Women's division. She recently advanced to the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. While things may have been going smoothly for Cargill, her dreams could get shattered by her nemesis, Naomi, at SummerSlam.

The Storm could beat Asuka at the Night of Champions to become the winner of this year's Queen of the Ring Tournament. This would give her the opportunity to face Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam for the WWE Women's Championship.

Cargill and Stratton could put on a banger at SummerSlam for the title. The former AEW star could beat The Buff Barbie to win her first World Title in the Stamford-based promotion. While she is celebrating her victory, a ghost from her past could ruin her celebration. Miss Money in the Bank, Naomi, could immediately cash in on Cargill and win the championship.

This would be a great way to re-ignite the rivalry between Cargill and Naomi. Fans have been rooting for The Golw to win the WWE Women's Championship. While this is a very far-fetched possibility, it'll be interesting to see if it happens.

Jade Cargill sends a bold message after beating Roxanne Perez on WWE RAW

Jade Cargill advanced to the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament by beating Roxanne Perez in the semi-finals on Monday Night RAW. After her victory over the former NXT Women's Champion, Cargill took to Instagram to send a bold message to her fans.

Cargill is set to face Asuka in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. The two had a face-off with each other where they both set their sights on the crown. On Instagram, The Storm wrote that she's shifting the atmosphere and has set her sights on championship gold.

"You feel that? That’s me shifting the atmosphere. ⚡️ Next stop. Gold," wrote Cargill.

It'll be interesting to see if Jade Cargill can actually beat Asuka in Riyadh to become the Queen of the Ring.

