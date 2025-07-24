  • home icon
Jade Cargill to suffer a major betrayal after winning the WWE Women's Title at SummerSlam? Exploring the chances

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 24, 2025 10:36 GMT
Jade Cargill
Jade Cargill is a former AEW star [Image Credit: WWE.com]

Jade Cargill is set to lock horns with Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2025. The Storm has been on red-hot momentum since winning the Queen of the Ring tournament. Although defeating Stratton would be a tough challenge, Cargill could defy the odds and slay The Buff Barbie at SummerSlam to capture her first World Title in WWE.

However, her celebrations could be short-lived as Big Jade might face a major betrayal at the hands of her best friend, Bianca Belair. WWE has been teasing tensions between the two stars ever since Jade Cargill returned in March to confront her attacker, Naomi. The Storm has been giving cold shoulders to Belair, as if she considers the latter equally guilty in the whole situation.

Big Jade is currently the favorite to defeat Tiffany Stratton and win the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Just when she would be reveling in joy, Bianca Belair could come out to the ring to celebrate her best friend's triumph. She could embrace the 33-year-old and raise her hands. In a stunning twist, The EST could attack could turn her back on Jade Cargill, attacking and laying her out in the ring.

The surprising turn of events could lead to Bianca Belair's heel turn for the first time on the main roster. The chances of it happening are fair high as this could set up a feud between Cargill and Belair, something fans have been clamoring to see for a while. This could lead to a potential match between the two stars at Clash in Paris, which will be held right after SummerSlam.

Such a high-profile feud will allow Jade Cargill to kick off her WWE Women's Championship reign in an incredible way. An angle like this could also open the door for a fresh character arc for Bianca Belair upon her return to in-ring action. Most importantly, it has the potential to create thunderous buzz at SummerSlam. However, the above-mentioned angle is purely speculative.

Jade Cargill to have a trilogy with Bianca Belair in WWE?

Jade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair is regarded as a dream feud, given both superstars' physiques and in-ring style. WWE has been teasing this rivalry for the past year, and many fans have been anticipating it since then. Whenever this feud happens, there is a good possibility that WWE might do a trilogy.

If Belair betrays Cargill at SummerSlam, the creative could plan the first match, potentially at Clash in Paris next month. Right after the European PLE, WWE has some major shows lined up this year, including Survivor Series and Crown Jewel. The second clash can take place at one of those big stages, with the third being at WrestleMania 42.

A three-match rivalrycould do justice to their highly anticipated feud, which fans have been clamoring for. WWE can explore several aspects of the feud between Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, adding more layers to it in due time.

Additionally, a full-blown rivalry like this could elevate the WWE women's division to new heights. That said, it will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for both superstars heading into WrestleMania 42.

