Jade Cargill to team up with top WWE star against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and members of The Judgment Day. They love to win, but perhaps more than that, the duo loves to cause trouble and make others miserable. A segment from SmackDown exemplified this.

Ad

Jade Cargill was being interviewed and discussed the assault that took her away from WWE television. Out of nowhere, Liv and Raquel interrupted things, and now there are clearly major issues between them. Jade, no longer friends with Naomi or even Bianca, is outnumbered. Thankfully, she could unite with Lyra Valkyra on RAW.

Lyra Valkyria is the Women's Intercontinental Champion on Monday Night RAW. Raquel Rodriguez recently defeated Bayley and potentially earned a title shot, which means Lyra could soon face the wrath of The Judgment Day duo.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

This means, in some ways, Lyra and Jade are in the same spot. Both will be outnumbered by the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions if they try to take them on alone. Uniting is the best move and the best hope they have to overcome Morgan and Rodriguez.

On RAW, if Jade is being double-teamed by The Judgment Day, Lyra could rush out for the save. This could then lead to a major tag team match. If Jade can allow herself to trust Valkyria, the duo could prosper.

Ad

Jade Cargill had a confrontation with Liv Morgan on WWE SmackDown while trying to address her other rivalry

As noted, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez confronted Jade Cargill on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Technically, it was an interview filmed earlier in the day.

In the interview, Jade was addressing her injury, her subsequent return, and Naomi. Recently, Naomi admitted to taking out Jade months ago. However, Cargill knew Naomi was responsible as she caught The Queen Of Glow running away from the scene.

Ad

Still, it was an interesting point, as it implies Naomi may not have attacked Cargill alone. This could lead to some pointing fingers at Bianca Belair, The Judgment Day, or perhaps even someone unexpected like The Meta-Girls from NXT.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Unfortunately, Jade didn't have time to expand on everything, thanks to Liv and Raquel interrupting matters. Cargill should still have time to talk in the future, but it won't be yet. Instead, Jade has a big match with Liv Morgan to prepare for.

With an ongoing storyline with Naomi and potentially others in addition to issues with The Judgment Day, Cargill finding help is necessary. An alliance with Lyra may be the best choice Jade can make.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback