Jade Cargill vs. Becky Lynch to happen soon? 4 signs that prove it

Since signing with WWE, Jade Cargill's in-ring debut has been a matter of speculation. While the former TBS Champion has made multiple on-screen appearances across brands, there is still a cloud over whom Cargill will first face. Naturally, this has led to plenty of anticipation among fans as well.

Currently, in the WWE roster, several women could give Jade Cargill a run for her money. However, it would probably make most sense for the 31-year-old to face off against Becky Lynch. Recently, they have also come across each other, which led to a massive pop from fans.

In this article, we will look at four reasons why a feud between Jade Cargill and Becky Lynch makes sense:

#4. Becky Lynch is a better option than Charlotte Flair for Jade Cargill

On the season premiere of SmackDown last week, Triple H introduced the former AEW star to Charlotte Flair. When the two met, several fans and pundits speculated that Cargill might go on to face The Queen. However, that wouldn't be the best idea.

Given Cargill's dominance in AEW, if she has maintained the same image in WWE, she would need to pursue a singles title. Thus, considering Flair does not hold a championship currently, Cargill has little to gain from this rivalry.

#3. Jade Cargill can become the face of NXT

While Rhea Ripley continues to reign as the WWE Women's World Champion, Becky Lynch made best use of the opportunity to move to NXT and win the NXT Women's Championship.

Since winning the title, Lynch has become the face of the brand's women's division. Hence, if Jade Cargill can beat Lynch and become the NXT Women's Champion, she will be able to become the face of the show.

This move would be great for Cargill's career since WWE is looking to build the white and gold brand as a brand equal to RAW and SmackDown.

#2. Meeting on RAW

Expand Tweet

This week on RAW, Becky Lynch was backstage with Adam Pearce. At the time, the RAW General Manager told Lynch she would defend her NXT Women's Championship against Indi Hartwell next week. Later, she was also confronted by Xia Li. However, none of these segments were able to take off.

Because after Li left, Becky Lynch met Jade Cargill backstage. The duo stared at each other before Lunch broke the ice and told Cargill to get in line. Before Cargill could respond, Lynch left, and the interaction made the former tell Adam Pearce that The Man was funny.

Through this segment, WWE teased a rivalry between Cargill and Lynch.

#1. Jade Cargill appeared on NXT

Expand Tweet

On this week's NXT, it was confirmed that Becky Lynch would defend her NXT Women's Championship against Lyra Valkyria on Night 1 of NXT Halloween Havoc. At the same time, this prospect excited fans. However, what happened toward the end stole everyone's attention.

Towards the end of the show, Lyra Valkyria, in a segment, tore up a photo of her and Becky Lynch. However, when Valkyria left the area, the screen changed and showed Cargill pointing toward her watch. This appearance by Cargill has spread excitement across the WWE Universe.

One can only imagine Cargill's role in the match between Lynch and Valkyria.