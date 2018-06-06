Indie News: Jake Hager Announces Bellator Fight Plans

Jack Swagger announces when to expect his first MMA fight with Bellator.

Jake Hager aka Jack Swagger

What's the story?

It's been well over a year that Jake Hager - formerly known as Jack Swagger - was released from the WWE. Now the former World Heavyweight Champion has announced his first MMA fight with Bellator.

In case you didn't know...

Hager signed with the WWE in 2006, working in their developmental territories for two years before moving up to the main roster.

It wasn't long after that before he was skyrocketed to the top of the card, winning the ECW title. He would go on to win Money in the Bank at WrestleMania XXVI, followed by a World Heavyweight Championship title run shortly thereafter.

Eventually, Swagger found himself lower and lower on the card, briefly interrupted by another main event run, including a Hell in a Cell win and a WrestleMania 29 World Heavyweight Title match against Alberto Del Rio, which he lost.

During that time, Hager was charged with driving under the influence and drug possession. The drug possession charge was later dropped, and Hager paid a fine and probation.

By 2017, however, he had asked for, and was granted, his release. Later that year, he announced his signing to MMA promotion Bellator.

The heart of the matter

In an exclusive interview with Ringside News, Hager announced that he'd be participating in his first bout for the promotion.

According to the interview, his plan is to fight sometime in November, although the official date has yet to be determined. he'll be able to perform in the independent wrestling circuit until then, up to 45 days before the fight.

While his opponent has yet to be named, Hager has a dream opponent in mind.

"I’m very interested in the fact that Chuck Liddell is back. I’ll get in the cage with him. I would love to make that happen."

You can listen to the the entire interview here.

What's next?

The history of former (or current, for that matter) pro wrestlers entering the MMA world. On one hand, you have Brock Lesnar, who has had a storied career in UFC, going as far as winning their heavyweight championship.

On the other hand, there's CM Punk, whose much anticipated first fight saw him get demolished in seconds.

Hager, though, is one big boy and, like Lesnar, has a very impressive collegiate wrestling resume. With the right training, the "All-American American" could impress in his first bout later this year.

