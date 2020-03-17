Jake Roberts gives brutally honest opinion on Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is set to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36

Jake Roberts does not think it is fair for Lesnar to take spots from full-time Superstars

Jake Roberts and Brock Lesnar

Jake “The Snake” Roberts believes it is unfair that full-time WWE Superstars miss out on a spot on the main WrestleMania card due to part-time performers like Brock Lesnar.

“The Beast” has competed in a featured match at WrestleMania every year since he returned to WWE in 2012, including main events in 2015 and 2018 against Roman Reigns.

There is often a debate amongst fans about whether the likes of Lesnar, Goldberg and The Undertaker should be allowed to compete in a handful of matches per year, taking places from other Superstars in the process, or whether it is necessary to have their star power at WWE’s biggest annual event.

Speaking on the FlipDaScript podcast, Roberts gave his opinion that WWE should not build major storylines around Lesnar at WrestleMania.

“The thing about Brock is he’s not an everyday wrestler. He’s a once-a-year guy or three-times-a-year guy. To me, you’re really treating your talent like s*** every year, come WrestleMania time, after these guys have busted their a**es for three hundred and sixty-five days, when it comes to the big one, they bring him in and they have to sit out.”

WrestleMania 36: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE announced shortly before Monday’s episode of RAW that WrestleMania 36 will still go ahead as planned on Sunday, April 5, but it will take place at the Performance Center instead of Raymond James Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The main event of the show will see Brock Lesnar defend his WWE Championship against 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre.