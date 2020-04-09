Jake Roberts reveals how he's suffering due to appearing on AEW

Jake Roberts has had to bear the consequences of his AEW appearance.

Roberts revealed his client to be Lance Archer on AEW Dynamite.

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts appeared recently on AEW, where he introduced his client, Lance Archer. Unfortunately, around the time he made his first appearance, the coronavirus pandemic was becoming a very real problem. In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Jake Roberts revealed that he is now suffering because of his insistence on helping AEW and appearing in their program.

Jake Roberts reveals his continued self-isolation situation

During his interview, Jake Roberts revealed that he was quarantined in his Atlanta hotel room and that he would be there for at least three or four weeks. He revealed that he had been living with Diamond Dallas Page, and he had told Roberts that if he went out to shoot for AEW in the middle of the pandemic then he would not be allowed back. The WCW legend had a baby in the house and was strict about keeping things safe and healthy.

"I was living with Dallas [DDP] and he was one of the first people to say if you leave, you can't come back. Well, AEW wanted me to come out so I went and did it but I couldn't go back to Dallas' house. He had a baby in the house and nobody needs to be sick around a baby. He took the hard line and said, 'Dude, if you leave, you can't come back.'"

DDP was also the one who helped Roberts overcome his demons when the legend was not doing well, and introduced him to DDP Yoga. The two have been good friends since then, with DDP credited for saving Roberts' life, due to his then-declining health.

Roberts revealed that he had to di it for AEW because he wanted to help out the new promotion, but he admitted that he was now suffering for it. He went on to say that he had upgraded to a larger room, and had curbed his first instinct to set up a gym in the room with more equipment.

"I had to do it for AEW as I wanna help these guys. Now I'm paying for it brother."

Given his previous problems, fans have naturally been worried about Roberts' mental health as he is alone in a hotel room. Roberts also previously admitted that he was having difficulties being alone as well.

Getting tough being alone all the time. Hotel room keeps shrinking. Jealous of those with family or partners. Still sober — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) March 29, 2020

However, thankfully with Lance Archer and others checking in on him, it seems that he is fine.

Advertisement

We talked. All gravy. — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) March 29, 2020

Hopefully, this period passes for everyone concerned without any more issues coming up.