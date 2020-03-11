Jake "The Snake" Roberts on his AEW Debut, his promo and what's in store for Cody Rhodes

Jake "The Snake" Roberts is a Hall of Famer with over 45-years of experience in the professional wrestling industry. Roberts has been in nearly every major promotion in professional wrestling from WWF/E, WCW, ECW, and TNA. In recent years, Roberts had toured all over North America with his Dirty Details Comedy Tour.

Jake, "The Snake" Roberts, shocked the wrestling world when he showed up on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday. The Hall of Famer came out and interrupted Cody Rhodes with an incredible promo. You can watch the video below.

Jake recently did a meet and greet tour appearing at The Big Event in New York City, Xcite Wrestling in Binghamton, and at WrestleFest 2 in Albany, New York. I caught up with Roberts while at WrestleFest 2. Below is the interview. There is audio at the end of the text.

SK: Jake, how are you doing today?

Roberts: I'm doing great, man, you kidding?

SK: I have to ask, what was it like appearing on AEW?

Roberts: Been twenty-two years since I stood in the ring, and it felt unbelievable, man. It warmed my heart. It fired me up inside.

Those words, man, they just rolled out of my mouth. I wish I could say I thought of that interview, but I didn't. It's just what came out.

SK: We saw you on AEW. We know you're going to back. What's in store for Cody?

Roberts: Can you keep a secret?

SK: I can keep a secret.

Roberts: So can I.

SK: Will you be at AEW Dynamite on March 18th in Rochester, New York?

Roberts: Again, can you keep a secret? There you go, brother.

Here is the audio thanks to Perched On The Top Rope Podcast.