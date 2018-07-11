WWE News: James Storm Says He is Ready For WWE

Is it time?

What's the story?

Former Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion and 'TNA Original', 'The Cowboy' James Storm recently spoke to Inside The Ropes on a number of topics, including if he is finally ready for a run with WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Storm had been with Impact Wrestling since their first show in June, 2002. The tag team specialist briefly left the company in 2015 and wrestled some televised matches for WWE on NXT shortly thereafter, but opted to return to Impact and signed a two-year contract with the company in January 2016.

When Storm returned to Impact over singing with WWE, the believed reason at the time was that it was over not being offered enough money.

However, Storm revealed in an interview just this past October that his decision to not sign with WWE wasn't money related at all, but was due to a combination of the hectic WWE schedule, having some personal issues to attend to, and having a newborn baby at home.

The heart of the matter

While speaking to the UK's Inside The Ropes, James Storm spoke on a number of topics, including his return to Impact Wrestling after his attempted WWE NXT run, return to Impact Wrestling, the short Beer Money reunion, and hoping for an official run with WWE. While speaking on possibly working for WWE, Storm spoke about if he would be ready for WWE's hectic road schedule this time around. Storm said:

"It's one of those things. I kinda threw it out there and only time will tell, we'll see what happens. Right now I'm getting in the best shape I can get in. Like you said, I'm getting my s--t together. It was more my personal and my family life that I had to get together and all that's taken care of.

I'm one of those guys that I like to be considered a road warrior. Like I don't care about how many days I'm on the road. My wife loves for me to be on the road, she's like: 'get out of the house.' I just love to wrestle. That is why I got into wrestling is to wrestle. That's what I'm about. Put me on the road because that's what I signed up for to entertain these people. Run around in the world in my underwear and entertain the people."

What's next?

The ball is now in WWE's court. James is ready for a run with the company, but it all boils down to is they want to take him aboard.

James has previously said in other interviews that he would love to work for NXT, and many believe he could be an asset to the brand, hopefully, WWE will too.

James was backstage at a WWE Smackdown taping a little over a month ago, so it is always possible he has let WWE know that he is ready for work.

Do you think Storm will join WWE? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!