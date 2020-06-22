Jason Jordan welcomes his first child

Jason Jordan has announced the arrival of his first child.

Jason Jordan is a triple crown Tag Team Champion, but back in February 2019, his in-ring career came to an abrupt end when he was struck down with a neck injury. Jordan had been revealed as General Manager Kurt Angle's illegitimate child and thrown into a storyline with Seth Rollins surrounding the RAW Tag Team Championships.

This came at the worst time possible for the former American Alpha star. While reports suggested that his neck injury was minor and wouldn't require surgery, it has since forced him to retire from in-ring competition and take up a role as a producer backstage.

Jason Jordan was recently seen on SmackDown as part of the feud between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, but only as one of the faces who came out to help Hardy after the hit and run incident a few weeks ago. This led to a lot of rumors about a possible return but it is unlikely that we will see Jason Jordan as an in-ring competitor.

It's not all bad news for Jordan, though, since the former WWE star was able to celebrate his first Father's Day with his daughter Ava Rose. Jordan put up a picture late last year that stated that his wife was set to give birth in June to their couple's first child. Jordan has since been working hard backstage in WWE and was interestingly one of the stars who managed to survive the budget cuts back in April.

Soooo we have a baby girl coming in 2020! pic.twitter.com/BAVf6qL6kc — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) December 21, 2019

The former WWE Tag Team Champion has since taken to Twitter and shared a picture of himself with his daughter with the caption, "I couldn't have asked for a better 1st Father's Day!!"

I couldn’t have asked for a better 1st Father’s Day!! pic.twitter.com/KScRxrDAZt — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) June 22, 2020

It's unknown what the future holds for Jason Jordan inside a WWE ring, but much like Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt, he has his hands full with his latest arrival for the foreseeable future.