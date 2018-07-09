ROH News: Jay Lethal responds to allegations by Taeler Hendrix

Jay Lethal asks that fans not attack his accuser while denying claims

What's the story?

Recently, Jay Lethal had come under fire after Taeler Hendrix accused him of ruining her push after refusing to sleep with him. While ROH did initially respond to Hendrix's claims, Lethal commented on the issue yesterday.

In case you didn't know...

Taeler Hendrix took to Twitter last week to respond to a fan who said they missed the House of Truth. Hendrix downplayed the importance of Truth Martini and Jay Lethal before saying that the reason she lost her push in ROH was that of Jay Lethal. The former manager of Lethal claimed that the ROH World Champion derailed her career because she refused to sleep with him.

ROH responded, stating that they're taking the allegations very seriously and plan on making a full investigation into the matter.

The heart of the matter

After four days, Jay Lethal broke his silence on the matter, releasing his statement on his Twitter account.

Please do not use my words here as fuel to attack myself or my accuser, there is already too much hate going around in the world so let’s not add to it. pic.twitter.com/eZ5IVcPSez — Jay Lethal (@TheLethalJay) July 8, 2018

Let me be clear, there is absolutely no validity to these baseless allegations. Throughout my career I have sought to conduct myself with honor and integrity. I would never engage in any conduct that disrespects the business or the men and women in this industry.

Every individual has a right to be heard and must be given every opportunity to speak truth to power. Anyone engaging in misconduct or abuse of any kind simply has no place in our business or our society.

I am confident that these unfortunate allegations will be proven to be completely unfounded at the conclusion of Ring of Honor's investigation.

What's next?

This is a very tough situation to be a part of, for either side. For now, it's Lethal's words vs Hendrix's. Over the next few weeks and months, the investigation will hopefully reveal what went down and if there's any validity to the claims made by Hendrix. At this moment, like Lethal said, it's best to not turn this situation into a witch hunt.

Hendrix revealed texts on Twitter from Lethal, claiming that he sent them to her before a live event back when this all took place. However, the texts only show someone asking to speak with Hendrix, nothing further.

Sportskeeda will keep you updated on the situation as more details are revealed.

