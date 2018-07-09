Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ROH News: Jay Lethal responds to allegations by Taeler Hendrix

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
586   //    09 Jul 2018, 19:06 IST

Enter cap
Jay Lethal asks that fans not attack his accuser while denying claims

What's the story?

Recently, Jay Lethal had come under fire after Taeler Hendrix accused him of ruining her push after refusing to sleep with him. While ROH did initially respond to Hendrix's claims, Lethal commented on the issue yesterday.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

Taeler Hendrix took to Twitter last week to respond to a fan who said they missed the House of Truth. Hendrix downplayed the importance of Truth Martini and Jay Lethal before saying that the reason she lost her push in ROH was that of Jay Lethal. The former manager of Lethal claimed that the ROH World Champion derailed her career because she refused to sleep with him.

ROH responded, stating that they're taking the allegations very seriously and plan on making a full investigation into the matter.

The heart of the matter

After four days, Jay Lethal broke his silence on the matter, releasing his statement on his Twitter account.

Let me be clear, there is absolutely no validity to these baseless allegations. Throughout my career I have sought to conduct myself with honor and integrity. I would never engage in any conduct that disrespects the business or the men and women in this industry.
Every individual has a right to be heard and must be given every opportunity to speak truth to power. Anyone engaging in misconduct or abuse of any kind simply has no place in our business or our society.
I am confident that these unfortunate allegations will be proven to be completely unfounded at the conclusion of Ring of Honor's investigation.

What's next?

This is a very tough situation to be a part of, for either side. For now, it's Lethal's words vs Hendrix's. Over the next few weeks and months, the investigation will hopefully reveal what went down and if there's any validity to the claims made by Hendrix. At this moment, like Lethal said, it's best to not turn this situation into a witch hunt.

Hendrix revealed texts on Twitter from Lethal, claiming that he sent them to her before a live event back when this all took place. However, the texts only show someone asking to speak with Hendrix, nothing further.

Sportskeeda will keep you updated on the situation as more details are revealed.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Ring of Honor Jay Lethal
Indie News: Ring of Honor issue statement on Taeler...
RELATED STORY
ROH News: New Ring of Honor World Champion crowned...
RELATED STORY
5 Ring of Honor wrestlers who would thrive in WWE
RELATED STORY
ROH: Supercard of Honor XII Results (8 April, 2018)
RELATED STORY
ROH/Indie News: Chris Jericho confirms the first round...
RELATED STORY
5 Ring of Honor wrestlers that could flourish in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 must-watch matches of Adam Cole before WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE/ROH News: Tenille Dashwood reveals which WWE...
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Cody Rhodes to receive a police escort 
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Huge Triple Threat match for the ROH World...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us