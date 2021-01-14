Jay White's profile removed from NJPW's official website

Following the conclusion of Wrestle Kingdom 15, Jay White announced that he is set to quit NJPW. Since then, rumors have circulated on the internet claiming that Switchblade could be on his way out of New Japan Pro Wrestling and on his way to a new promotion.

In a recent update on njpw1972.com, Jay White's profile from the official website of the company has seemingly been removed. Below is the image of the NJPW roster page and Jay White is nowhere to be seen around the likes of Jay Lethal, Jon Moxley, and White's fellow Bullet Club stablemate Jado.

Jay White's profile cannot be found in njpw1972

On Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 15, Jay White was unable to capture both IWGP Titles from Kota Ibushi. The two men put together a 48-minute classic and eventually The Golden Star was able to outlast the leader of the Bullet Club to retain both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships.

The following day at NJPW New Year Dash!!, White suffered another pinfall loss, this time to Tomohiro Ishii. Having previously lost to the Stone Pitbull at last year's G1 Climax, White took the pinfall in a 10-man tag team match between Bullet Club and CHAOS.

Is Jay White actually headed out of NJPW?

Jay White's current status in NJPW is still unknown. While many have claimed that this is just another storyline to write Switchblade off the New Japan program, nothing is to be taken for granted. Depending on what White's contractual situation is, he could be on his way out of NJPW. After all, in the past, some of New Japan's biggest stars in Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks left the promotion after losing at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

If Jay White is to make his way out of NJPW, the options for him will be endless. Fans could totally expect WWE to try and sign the Kiwi sensation, whereas AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and promotion EVP Cody Rhodes have a long history with Switchblade.

Since his return to NJPW, Jay White has been one of the most vital assets to the company and the star has already won the IWGP Intercontinental, US, and Heavyweight Titles in the past.