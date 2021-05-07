"Our staged stuff is entertaining!" - WWE Hall of Famer takes shot at Jake Paul-Floyd Mayweather brawl

JBL has taken a shot at the recent brawl that involved Jake Paul, Floyd Mayweather, and members of their security teams.

On May 6, Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather were both in attendance at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida for a media event to promote the upcoming exhibition fight between Mayweather and Jake Paul's brother, Logan.

However, after a heated press conference, things became more intense when Jake Paul came face-to-face with the former undisputed pound-for-pound king Mayweather and proceeded to bait him into a fight of their own. Paul then stole Mayweather's cap, leading members of Mayweather's team to pounce on the YouTube star.

Taking to Twitter, JBL voiced his disapproval at people referring to the brawl as "WWE staged," saying that WWE's "staged stuff" is actually entertaining.

"To anyone saying the Paul vs Mayweather showdown today looked ‘WWE’ staged. Give me a break." JBL wrote. "Our staged stuff is entertaining!"

To anyone saying the Paul vs Mayweather showdown today looked ‘WWE’ staged. Give me a break. Our staged stuff is entertaining! pic.twitter.com/QsDEsIamOA — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) May 6, 2021

JBL also shared a GIF of the iconic scuffle between "Iron" Mike Tyson and Stone Cold Steve Austin on Monday Night RAW, which became one of the most memorable moments in WWE history.

The conflict between Austin and Tyson also marked a significant turning point in WWE, ushering in the Austin Era, after Tyson helped the Texas Rattlesnake secure the WWE Championship from Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14.

Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest fighters of all time

Floyd Mayweather (Credit: Chris Farina)

Widely regarded as the greatest fighter to ever step into a boxing ring, Floyd Mayweather's boxing career has been virtually flawless.

With a current professional record of 50-0, it's hard to argue against Mayweather's self-proclaimed standing of TBE (The Best Ever) in the sport.

A five-weight world champion, Mayweather holds considerable victories over the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Miguel Cotto, Manny Pacquiao, Shane Mosley, Jose Luis Castillo (twice), and many more hall-of-fame worthy names.

Floyd Mayweather is scheduled to face YouTube star Logan Paul on June 6, 2021, in a fight that many are predicting will be a one-sided spectacle.