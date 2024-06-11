Jealousy towards Dominik Mysterio & more - 5 reasons why Finn Balor stole Liv Morgan's hotel room key on WWE RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Finn Balor make a bold move. Liv Morgan made a shocking decision to leave her hotel room key with Dominik Mysterio, and he shared the information with the rest of The Judgment Day.

The entire group decided it was best for Dirty Dom not to fall into Morgan's trap. But Balor was spotted sneakily taking the hotel room key during a backstage segment featuring the entire Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

Here, we look at five reasons Finn Balor secretly took Liv Morgan's hotel room key on WWE RAW before Clash at the Castle. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Finn Balor wants to protect Dominik Mysterio

Finn Balor has repeatedly interrupted meetings between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio ever since the latter accidentally caused the title change at King and Queen of the Ring. He tried to stop Dominik Mysterio from interfering in the championship rematch inside the Steel Cage on RAW, where his involvement ultimately helped Morgan retain her title against Becky Lynch.

The newly crowned Women's World champion locked lips with Dirty Dom at ringside to close the show. Morgan tried to flirt with Dominik the following week, but Balor stepped in to keep them both at a distance.

Perhaps he stole the key to prevent Dominik Mysterio from meeting Liv Morgan in her hotel room. The Prince could be planning to stop Dominik from further sabotaging his relationship with Rhea Ripley after a series of controversial incidents.

#2. Potential interest in hearing Liv Morgan

It is worth noting that Finn Balor was also spotted exiting the same car as Liv Morgan a few weeks ago on WWE RAW. He is also vested in the World Heavyweight Championship, which currently rests with Damian Priest.



We could see Balor keen on listening to what Liv Morgan has to offer, especially considering how she wants everything that belongs to Rhea Ripley. The champion may have her sights on Judgment Day and could propose her help in turning the group against Damian Priest in exchange for being included in the stable.

#3. Finn Balor is the only one speaking with Rhea Ripley



Damian Priest has previously asked Dominik Mysterio if all is well between him and Rhea Ripley. Dirty Dom has insisted that everything is fine, which was seemingly bought by the entire Judgment Day. However, it raises the question of whether no group member is in touch with Mami.

Maybe Finn Balor is working with Rhea Ripley and is following the latter's wishes to keep Dominik Mysterio from Liv Morgan. This would explain his repeated interferences over the last couple of weeks, and he may have taken the key upon Mami's request.

#4. Finn Balor is jealous of Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio lost his title, lost Rhea Ripley, and suffered an injury. Yet, he has remained one of the biggest talking points on WWE RAW, enjoying his time as a top-tier heel on the red brand. One could also argue that Dirty Dom's recent mistakes have gone surprisingly unpunished.

Finn Balor could think that he would do a better job leading The Judgment Day. With JD McDonagh in his corner, Balor could be plotting to remove Dominik Mysterio from the Judgment Day, citing his weakness. He may meet with Liv Morgan to set up Dominik in a massive betrayal angle before shifting his focus to Damian Priest.

#5. Finn Balor is secretly working with Liv Morgan



Long before Finn Balor joined The Judgment Day, he briefly worked with AJ Styles and Liv Morgan against the torments of a heel stable. We could see a long-term storyline come into play here if it is eventually revealed that Balor was working with Morgan all along.

It could lead to The Judgment Day's shocking implosion, with Balor and Morgan coming out on top. The creative team may also reveal that it was Finn's idea for Morgan to use Dominik Mysterio to plant the seeds of The Judgment Day's break-up. Alternatively, we may see Morgan reveal the former Universal Champion's masterplan for everyone down the line.

It will be interesting to see the details of the potential meeting between Balor and Morgan in her hotel room eventually come to light. Until then, the storyline is bound to keep fans interested in its latest developments.

