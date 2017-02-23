Jeet Rama and Kishan Raftar reveal their Fitness mantra for their India Fans

by Press Release News 23 Feb 2017, 15:14 IST

Jeet Rama(Satender), along with Kishan Raftaar (Lovepreet Sangha) started training at the WWE Performance Center in mid-2015. With WWE announcing a couple of live events in India – the first after more than a decade, WWE wanted to unveil the new Indian stars during the tour.

After training at the WWE Performance Center for the major part of a year, Lovepreet and Satender made their much-anticipated debuts in January 2016.

Jeet Rama, the two-time Kushti National Heavyweight Champion who hails from Haryana, and Kishan Raftaar who was one of the top raiders at the World Kabaddi League Championship share their workout videos with their fans and fitness enthusiasts.