Jeff Hardy to continue controversial feud on WWE SmackDown

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus are far from done with each other yet on WWE SmackDown.

This show just keeps on giving more and more to the WWE Universe.

Jeff Hardy on WWE SmackDown

The feud between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus has been one of the more controversial segments that have taken place in WWE at this time. The feud has referenced Jeff Hardy's real-life battle with addiction issues. With that being the case, there has been a lot of hate from the WWE Universe directed at Sheamus, who is the villain for this particular storyline. Now, WWE has advertised Jeff Hardy to continue his controversial feud with Sheamus on next week's episode of WWE SmackDown, as he is advertised to appear with The Miz on an episode of Miz TV.

Jeff Hardy's controversial WWE SmackDown feud with Sheamus

WWE is known for pushing the envelope when it comes to their segments in the company at times. Some of the segments and storylines that the company pursues are not to the taste of everyone.

Often in wrestling, infusing real-life into storylines can take WWE shows to another level altogether. However, there have been problems as well, as WWE can go too far, and for many WWE fans, the company might have gone a little too far by incorporating Jeff Hardy's real-life addiction issues into the storyline for a feud.

The feud started in an apparent driving accident, where Elias was found strewn on the concrete outside the WWE Performance Center. Meanwhile, a car was found at the scene as well, and Jeff Hardy was then arrested by the police, who found empty bottles in the car as well.

It would later be revealed that all of Jeff Hardy's tests came back negative and he returned to assault Sheamus. Apparently a red-haired and bearded man had also been seen running from the scene — a description that fit Sheamus well.

Since then, the feud has gone all sorts of places. Jeff Hardy was forced to take a 'urine test' live on television, during which segment, he emptied the urine in the face of Sheamus.

Unfortunately, he would still lose his match against Sheamus at the WWE pay-per-view, and last week Sheamus continued to taunt Jeff Hardy with a 'toast'. Now, with Jeff Hardy set to be on Miz TV on SmackDown, the feud is set to progress further heading into Extreme Rules.

