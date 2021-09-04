"It was so strange" - Jeff Hardy opens up on his experience in the WWE ThunderDome

Jeff Hardy recently touched upon his experience inside the WWE ThunderDome and stated that it was odd performing in front of virtual fans. The former WWE Champion further mentioned that he was glad that live audiences have returned to WWE shows.

Throughout the pandemic, Hardy remained an active member of the WWE roster and has been vital to the midcard. In the first few weeks of WWE introducing the ThunderDome, Hardy defeated AJ Styles to win the Intercontinental Championship for the 5th time.

Even though he lost the title a few weeks later, it was a big moment in Hardy's professional wrestling career.

On the latest episode of WWE Playback, Hardy sat down with MVP to watch and discuss their encounter from 13 years ago at SummerSlam 2008. Here's what Jeff Hardy had to say regarding the presence of fans in the arena:

"It's so good to be back in front of people again." Hardy said. "Man it was so strange throughout this pandemic to be in front of the virtual crowd. It was nuts. Now [the ThunderDome era] is a part of history. It's crazy."

Following his loss to Sami Zayn at WWE Clash of Champions, Hardy was drafted to RAW where he has since challenged for the WWE Championship only once.

Hardy was a participant in the 2021 WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match, which was eventually won by Drew McIntyre. However, following the match, McIntyre was attacked by Bobby Lashley.

This gave The Miz the opportunity to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and win the WWE Championship.

Jeff Hardy scored a big win on WWE RAW after live audiences returned

In his first match in front of fans in over a year, Jeff Hardy faced off against the undefeated NXT Champion Karrion Kross. However, before the match began, Jeff Hardy came out to Endeverafter's No More Words for the first time in 12 years.

The match did not last long. Jeff Hardy pinned Karrion Kross in just under three minutes after rolling the NXT Champion up and using the ropes as leverage. This marked Kross' first ever loss in WWE.

The match sparked a lot of discourse online. Nonetheless, Kross got his win back over Hardy a few weeks later by putting him to sleep with the Kross Jacket sleeper hold. Hardy has since been featured on Main Event, while Kross has had dominant showings on WWE RAW.

What do you make of Hardy's recent ventures in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

