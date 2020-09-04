Jeff Hardy hints at interesting future storyline with The Fiend

Jeff Hardy is a legend in the making with a broad fan base all over the world. The Charismatic Enigma has proven that he doesn't only excel at Tag Team competition but also in singles competition. A couple of years ago, after Matt and Jeff Hardy were done teaming up in WWE, Matt went on to team with Bray Wyatt, who is now The Fiend, after he returned from the Ulitmate Deletion Match.

Jeff Hardy's plan for a feud with The Fiend

Jeff Hardy was LIVE in conversation on Sony Sports on the WWE Live Dhamaal Show. During the show, Jeff Hardy spoke about his character and how he came up with different aspects for it.

Also on the show, Jeff Hardy answered many fans' questions. When asked about whom he'd want to team up with currently in the WWE, Jeff Hardy took The Fiend's name. Hardy said that the two WWE Superstars are strange and have many bizarre ideas that could do well.

Building on that answer, another fan asked him whether he would want to face The Fiend in singles competition. Jeff Hardy answered the fan's question saying that he would like to face The Fiend before teaming up with him. Jeff Hardy also noted that his brother has already done the same, but The Charismatic Enigma feels there's a huge feud for him and The Fiend.

Jeff Hardy seemed excited while discussing a feud with The Fiend. He said that there are so many possibilities because of the way they think and just the way they are.

Currently, both The Fiend and Jeff Hardy are a part of WWE SmackDown. So, a feud between the two is something possible down the line. On WWE SmackDown, Jeff Hardy is the current Intercontinental Champion. It seems like he will be defending his Title against the latest returnee- Sami Zayn, who never lost the Title.

As for The Fiend, he is involved in the Universal Title picture with Roman Reigns. Last week, The Big Dog beat The Fiend and Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship.