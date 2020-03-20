Jeff Hardy provides update on his "No More Words" WWE theme returning

"No More Words" was used during Jeff Hardy's World Championship reigns

He recently said in a WWE Backstage video that he wants his old theme back

Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy has revealed that his legendary “No More Words” WWE entrance theme will be returning soon.

After almost a year away from a WWE ring due to injury, the 42-year-old made his comeback by defeating Baron Corbin on the March 13 episode of SmackDown without any fans in attendance at the Performance Center.

Speaking on this week’s episode of The Bump, Hardy said he envisioned having a bigger return before hinting that his old theme is set to be reintroduced over a decade after he last used it.

“I planned on it being much bigger, like in my mind I’d seen going out, the crowd going crazy, this being my last big return. But then the way things are in the world right now, it’s just what I had to deal with. I look forward to being in front of a crowd again because I think I’m getting my old theme back from 08-09 called No More Words, and I think it’s going to be special again.”

Asked to clarify whether he has been told that his theme is definitely coming back, Hardy replied by saying that it has indeed been confirmed by WWE.

Jeff Hardy’s “No More Words” theme

As you can see in the video above, Jeff Hardy’s “No More Words” entrance theme is synonymous with his 2008-09 run in the World Championship picture.

The high-flyer won the WWE Championship for the one and only time in his career in December 2008, while he went on to have two reigns as World Heavyweight Champion in 2009.

Hardy has used the original Hardy Boyz theme since returning to WWE in April 2017.