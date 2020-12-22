Jeff Hardy reveals 'magical' plan for storyline with The Fiend 

Jeff Hardy spoke exclusively to Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, and the Charismatic Enigma revealed his exciting ideas for a potential storyline with The Fiend.

Like many fans, Jeff Hardy also has a vision for a feud between his Willow alter ego and The Fiend. According to the 3-time WWE Champion, an angle between Bray Wyatt and Jeff Hardy's alter egos could lead to magical television.

"I think there's something magical that can happen between Jeff Hardy and Bray Wyatt and The Fiend and Willow; my alter Nero that will come back to the life."

Jeff Hardy also has a 'weird' vision for the return of his Willow gimmick. Hardy said that he would like the Willow gimmick to come across looking like a God or a character that doesn't many any sense.

"I have this huge vision of, like a black wedding dress and Willow's almost like, not him or her, but just God. Some kind of weird figure that doesn't make sense to anybody."

Jeff Hardy and Bray Wyatt have cross paths before, as you can see below.

Maybe we'll team together and then fight each other: Jeff Hardy

While Jeff Hardy understands how special a match could be against The Fiend, the veteran would like to first team up with Bray Wyatt before heading towards the singles showdown.

"Somehow, him and The Fiend either team together or either fight each other. I think first; maybe we'll team together and then fight each other."

A well-built angle between The Fiend and Willow has the potential to be a cinematic and visual treat for the fans, and Jeff Hardy can't wait for it to become a reality. Jeff Hardy knows that it's possible, and we hope the WWE and its creative team are listening.

Bray Wyatt and Jeff Hardy.

"It's crazy, it's very cinematic, and I think there's something very special that can happen between The Firefly Fun House and the Fly Light Zone and the imagination here at my property. I can't wait. I can't wait because it's possible, man. it's totally possible."

Willow vs. The Fiend is a dream feud that WWE should undoubtedly consider booking in 2021. The Fiend was burnt alive by Randy Orton at TLC, and it would be interesting to see how Bray Wyatt's other avatar bounces back from the incident.