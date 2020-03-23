Jeff Hardy reveals one thing he needs to do before retiring

Jeff Hardy has a goal in mind after making his WWE in-ring return

The three-time World Champion recently defeated Baron Corbin on SmackDown

Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy is hopeful that he will win another World Championship before his WWE career comes to an end.

The 42-year-old won the WWE Championship for the only time in his career in a Triple Threat match against Edge and Triple H at Armageddon 2008, while he held the World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions during his summer-long rivalry with CM Punk in 2009.

Speaking on The Bump, Hardy named Edge and Bray Wyatt as opponents who he would like to face in the future, and he also made it clear that he wants another run in the World Championship picture.

“I think I have a few more great years left in me and that’s another goal I want to achieve, because I love the new design of the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship, so I want to capture that one more time.”

Jeff Hardy in 2020

After 11 months out of action due to a knee injury, Jeff Hardy made his long-awaited return on the March 13 episode of SmackDown, where he defeated Baron Corbin without any fans in attendance at the Performance Center.

The three-time World Champion’s contract was originally set to expire earlier this month at the same time as Matt Hardy, who has since joined AEW, but WWE exercised its right to extend his deal due to the injuries he has suffered over the last three years.