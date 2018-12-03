Jeff Hardy's 5 Greatest Moments in WWE

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 494 // 03 Dec 2018, 09:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jeff Hardy is one of the most decorated and beloved Superstars in WWE history

WWE recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of Jeff Hardy's career in the WWE. From starting as an enhancement talent during the late '90s to being one of the most decorated Superstars of all time, Jeff Hardy's WWE career has been an absolute rollercoaster.

The Charismatic Enigma has consistently been one of the most popular Superstars in the entire company and enthralled and mesmerized millions of fans with his daredevil attitude and charming personality.

Even at 40 years of age, Hardy still hasn't lost a step and is as reckless and extreme as he was 20 years ago. He is one of the purest babyfaces in the business. The Younger Hardy could've been a top star in the company for a long time, had it not been for his numerous substance abuse issues and run-ins with the law.

But despite his issues, the Carolina-native has never shied away from owning up to the mistakes he has made in the past and has been making amends for the same.

In his 20 year career as a WWE Superstar, Jeff has been a part of some of the biggest moments in WWE history. From being speared from a 20-ft ladder to jumping off every possible object imaginable, the younger Hardy has never shied away from taking risks, thereby earning the nicknames of "Risk Taker" and "Thrillseeker".

With such a huge body of work over the past two decades, it was always going to be hard to compile such a list. But, nonetheless, here are our Top 5 Greatest Moments in Jeff Hardy's WWE career:

#5 Winning the IC Title for the first time

This was Hardy's first singles title in the company

This was considered to be one of the biggest upsets in WWE history, as an up and coming Hardy went toe-to-toe with an established name like Triple H, who was one of the top stars of the company at that time. This was Hardy's first singles' titles and the Charismatic Enigma would go on to win the Light Heavyweight, European and United States Championship in the future.

The win over the seasoned veteran like Triple H were the first signs which proved that the company was interested in pushing Hardy as a singles star. While The Hardy Boyz were a great tag team and helped revolutionize the division, the general consensus backstage was that Jeff was going to the breakout star of the two, and this win was certainly the starting point of that.

With this win, Hardy also put his name in the history books as the youngest person to ever win the Intercontinental Championship at the age of 23, albeit with a little help from his elder brother, Matt. Jeff's first IC Title win was the start of one of the most decorated careers in the WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT