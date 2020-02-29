Jeff Hardy set to return next week

The Charismatic Enigma is back!

It's been a long time since we've seen the former WWE Champion on TV. Jeff Hardy has been away from WWE for ten months after suffering a leg injury in April. Along with his brother Matt, the Hardy Boyz were SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but after winning the gold on April 9, were attacked by Lars Sullivan.

The Freak left Jeff unable to compete, forcing the brothers to vacate the gold. Since then, Jeff has been notoriously absent from the public eye, aside from some legal trouble that popped up in the summer. In July, the former WWE Champion was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for public intoxication. He'd also been arrested and charged with a DWI in North Carolina in October.

With Matt seemingly on the way out of WWE, no one really knew what was in store for Jeff. Would he follow the Woken One wherever he went, or would he stay with the company to focus upon his singles' career?

With today's announcement, it looks like he's chosen the latter.

Jeff Hardy debuts on WWE Backstage next week

On SmackDown, it was announced that Jeff Hardy would be back on TV next week. Though he's not scheduled to appear on SmackDown yet, he'll be making his debut on FS1's WWE Backstage.

It'll be interesting to hear what Jeff has in store for the WWE Universe going forward. With WrestleMania just around the corner, what's he got up his sleeve? Will he attempt to insert himself in the Intercontinental Championship picture? Tune in next Tuesday to find out!