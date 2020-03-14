Jeff Hardy shows off incredible back tattoo following his return on WWE SmackDown Live

Jeff Hardy

WWE presented a unique edition of SmackDown Live from the Performance Center tonight. The episode saw former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy making a return to the ring after a long hiatus.

Hardy took on King Corbin in his return match tonight and the ending to the bout saw him connecting a Swanton Bomb on Corbin to bag a huge win. After the match, Hardy was interviewed by Kayla Braxton and The Charismatic Enigma seemed incredibly happy at finally being able to wrestle again.

He then shared his thoughts on wrestling in the ring with no fans around to watch him.

"It was extremely different being out there in front of the Invisibles, and I feel like I've been a part of the first-ever SmackDown Twilight Zone, in the sense that it was really strange, because, naturally in my mind, I envisioned coming back to the WWE Universe that I know, with the claps and the cheers and all that good stuff."

Hardy also gave a closer look at his new tattoo, that covers almost the entirety of his back. He stated that he started it in July but couldn't get it done because it was too painful. He added that he always wanted to have a back tattoo.

Hardy has finally made his return and WrestleMania 36 is less than a month away. It would be interesting to see what role he ends up playing at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, come April 5.