WWE News: Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton Announced For Hell In A Cell With A Huge Stipulation

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
1.68K   //    29 Aug 2018, 08:12 IST

Will the Char
Will the Charismatic Enigma finally rid himself of the treacherous Viper?

For years, Jeff Hardy had said that a Hell In A Cell match was on his bucket list. Even over the past few months, the Charismatic Enigma claimed that it was a dream of his to work one Hell In A Cell match before he called it quits.

It looks like Hardy's prayers were answered, as he will go one-on-one with Randy Orton at the HIAC pay-per-view inside the insidious structure.

On Smackdown Live, the WWE revealed that Hardy and Orton will take their rivalry to the next level inside Hell In A Cell. Randy Orton has, for the most part, had the upper hand in his feud with the former United States Champion. Various unprovoked attacks from the Viper hindered Hardy from regaining his title in a match on Smackdown Live.

After his initial attack on Hardy at Extreme Rules, Orton attempted to explain his reasoning behind his actions, reminding the WWE Universe that he was still the Legend Killer.

In, what some people consider to be one of the most heinous acts that Orton has ever committed, the former WWE Champion attempted to tear Hardy's ear off a month ago. However, Hardy would eventually get some revenge on him, putting him through a table with a devastating Swanton Bomb.

With the bad blood boiling, Hardy and Orton have a chance to put each other down for good on September 16th. Who will emerge from the structure victorious, and who will be left busted open in the middle of the ring?

Hell In A Cell takes place on September 16 at 7 pm in San Antonio, Texas and on the WWE Network!

Who do you think will survive at Hell In A Cell? Let us know in the comments below!

WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 Randy Orton Jeff Hardy
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
