Jerry Lawler reveals how often Vince McMahon yells at WWE commentators

Jerry Lawler is one of three commentators on RAW

Speaking on the latest episode of Steve Austin’s podcast, Jerry Lawler revealed that Vince McMahon has never yelled at him in all his time as a WWE commentator.

It is well-known that McMahon, who previously worked as a play-by-play commentator in the 1990s, often speaks to the announce team through a headset during live television shows.

Corey Graves mentioned on Sean Mooney’s podcast in 2019 that he struggles to keep his composure when McMahon shouts at him live on air, while Jim Ross has told many stories over the years about the WWE Chairman giving him instructions while segments are taking place.

Lawler, however, has never been told off by McMahon for anything he did or did not say during commentary.

“I on the other hand, over all these years, Steve, it’s unbelievable. I’ve never — Vince has never yelled at me one time. I would go through, I don’t know, weeks and weeks of shows where I didn’t even hear Vince say a word to me. And we’d be back in break fifteen, and JR would — they cut our microphones off and he says, ‘Is he wearing you out tonight?’ And I say, ‘I haven’t even heard from him.’ He said, ‘Oh, Jesus, he’s killing me!'” [H/T 411mania for the transcription]

WWE RAW commentary team

The September 30, 2019 episode of RAW saw Vic Joseph, Jerry Lawler and Dio Maddin debut as the red brand’s new commentary team, replacing Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young.

Since then, Maddin has been replaced – first by Samoa Joe, then by Byron Saxton – while Tom Phillips has taken over from Joseph as the lead announcer.

Check out the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue below. Topics this week include Rusev, Goldberg, Luke Harper, Sting, and much more!