Jerry Lawler reveals what he was told about the WWE RAW commentary team

The RAW announce team continues to change

Jerry Lawler returned to WWE RAW as a permanent commentator alongside Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin in September 2019, while Samoa Joe stepped in to replace Maddin in November.

Following AOP’s attack on Joe in the closing stages of last week’s RAW, it has been widely speculated that “The Samoan Submission Machine” has been cleared to return from his hand injury, leaving Lawler and Joseph without a third person at the announce desk heading into 2020.

Speaking on this week’s episode of his The Jerry Lawler Show podcast, Lawler revealed that he was told back in September that the commentary team positions were “in a state of flux” following Michael Cole and Corey Graves’ move to SmackDown.

“I really haven’t heard that much about Joe. I don’t know if he’ll be back with us again this Monday or what. I know I was told this at first, the whole state of the announce position there was in a state of flux from the get-go, from the day that we switched over and Cole and Corey left and went over to SmackDown. Things have been changing all along.”

The WWE Hall of Famer added that he and Joseph were told that Joe would commentate alongside them until his hand had fully recovered, and then he would return to being an in-ring competitor.

Ahead of the December 30 episode of RAW, it remains to be seen who will call the action with Lawler and Joseph.

