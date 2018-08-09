Jerry Lawler says he has doubts that Brian Christopher killed himself

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 712 // 09 Aug 2018, 00:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

What's the story?

Jerry 'The King' Lawler has said he has doubts about whether his son Brian Christopher killed himself after he died last week aged 46.

In case you didn't know

Christopher had been arrested in early July for driving under the influence and evading police.

On July 29, he was found hanging in his cell and was declared to be brain dead.

His life support machine was turned off after Lawler arrived at the hospital.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on his 'Dinner With The King' podcast, Lawler said how he and several others have had their doubts over whether Christopher had attempted suicide.

He said: "The Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation is working on investigating what happened at the jail. I don’t have any results from that yet, but I have my doubts as well. We’ve been contacted by inmates who were in the jail with Brian and they don’t believe what was told was actually what happened."

Lawler said how he doesn't want to think his son killed himself but does not know if finding out something else happened would make him feel better or worse.

The WWE Hall of Famer also spoke about an interaction he had with the Sherrif, after seeing his son in jail.

"He said, ‘This is going to be the best thing for Brian. He needs help, we’re going to get him some help. We’ll get him into a rehab program from here.’ He said, ‘Jerry, my jail is going to be the best place for Brian for the next few weeks.’ He said, ‘I’ll personally keep an eye on him and he’ll be safe here,’ and then this is what happened," Lawler told his listeners.

What's next?

It is impossible to imagine the kind of pain that Jerry Lawler and his family must be feeling right now. We can only send our best wishes to Lawler and all those affected.

Christopher is best known for competing as 'Grandmaster Sexay' in WWE, where he was a former Tag Team Champion.