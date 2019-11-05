Jerry 'The King' Lawler announced for Career vs. Title match

Jerry Lawler.

Jerry 'The King' Lawler is 69 years old but the WWE legend is still strutting his stuff inside the ring. Of course, the WWE will never let The King wrestle in their ring due to obvious health concerns, but the Hall of Famer is always welcomed on the independent circuit as in in-ring performer.

Championship Wrestling of Arkansas (CWA) announced that Lawler will be putting his career on the line against Arkansas Heavyweight Champion 'The LVR Boy' Matt Riviera at the Maumelle Event Center in North Little Rock on January 18th, 2020.

The match, which is scheduled to take place at the No Surrender event, will also have Riviera's Arkansas Heavyweight title up for grabs.

CWA released the following statement to confirm the big match:

Jerry "The King" Lawler To Put In-Ring Career On the Line Against Matt Riviera at CWA's "No Surrender" Event

Championship Wrestling of Arkansas (CWA) has officially announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler has agreed to put his in-ring career on the line against the Arkansas Heavyweight champion, "The LVR Boy" Matt Riviera, Title vs. Career, at CWA's "No Surrender" event at the Maumelle Event Center in North Little Rock, AR on Saturday, January, 18th, 2020.

These two men have been engaged in a war that has lasted nearly 4 years, and has spilled into multiple wrestling promotions all over the Mid-South area, including their infamous Thunderdome Cage Match. At "No Surrender", the war will come to an end resulting in either Matt Riviera losing his treasured Arkansas Heavyweight title, or the final match in the historic wrestling career of Jerry "The King" Lawler.

Also announced for this event, international superstar Davey Boy Smith, Jr. will face former Worlds Heavyweight champion, Tim Storm. In a Ladies Match, Kacee Carlisle will be taking on "The Badstreet Beauty" Miranda Gordy, the daughter of WWE Hall of Fame member Terry "Bam Bam" Gordy.

Jerry Lawler has been wrestling since 1970. Astounding, isn't it? While the frequency of his matches have reduced drastically over the years (thankfully), the legend from the territorial days of wrestling still manages to work more than 10 matches a year for many small-time promotions across the United States.

Lawler has wrestled 11 matches in 2019 already, with his last bout happening in August.

The legendary commentator returned to the commentary booth on a full-time basis to join Dio Maddin and Vic Joseph on RAW after the recent WWE Draft.

The Memphis wrestling legend may be busy with his duties on RAW but he can't be kept away from the ring for long, and he may quite possibly wrestle his final match in January next year against a man who has been a thorn in his side for many years.

The rivalry between Matt Riviera and Jerry Lawler has been featured on the indie scene for a very long time. The two even had a 20-minute match back in 2011 for New Millenium Wrestling and have continued to cross paths in recent years.

Riviera was crowned as the first Arkansas Heavyweight Champion recently when he won the Battle Royal to determine the first-ever titleholder.

The LVR Boy was also involved in a match against former WCW star Buff Bagwell at the same event, which also saw Arn Anderson show up to take out Bagwell with a classic Spinebuster.

CWA's No Surrender event is being built around the Career vs. Title match between Lawler and Riviera but that isn't the only big attraction on the card. Davey Boy Smith Jr. will also feature on the card in a match against Tim Storm. WWE Hall of Famer Terry 'Bam Bam' Gordy's daughter Miranda Gordy will also wrestle at the event.

