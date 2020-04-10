Jerry 'The King' Lawler picks The Undertaker's next opponent in the Boneyard match

The Undertaker took on AJ Styles in the first Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36

WWE Universe has been rallying behind the idea of having The Undertaker vs Sting soon

Ever since the Boneyard match was aired at WrestleMania 36, fans have been talking about who The Undertaker could be facing next. Mick Foley has already revealed that he wants to be in the match next year but the one picked by the WWE Universe is Sting.

Jerry 'The King' Lawler has echoed the opinion of the WWE fans and claimed that he too would be interested in watching The Undertake fight Sting in a Boneyard match.

The Hall of Famer was talking on his latest podcast, The Jerry Lawler Show, when he said that the cinematic style it the match was done in could make it even more interesting when the two icons go at each other.

Now in this style, we could easily have The Undertaker in the match that they’ve always wanted to have forever, Sting. Can you imagine watching that in that cinematic style that the Boneyard Match was done in? It could be done. That was a perfect location for the Boneyard match in a cemetery. The Undertaker and Sting can be done in any kind of setting and it could be amazing.”

The King has been off commentary for some time but has confirmed that he will be returning on the next episode of Monday Night RAW.