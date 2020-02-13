Jesus and Scooby Doo face two AEW stars after Dynamite (Video)

All Elite Wrestling likes to have fun after shows go off the air

Following the February 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, the fans in Austin, Texas were treated to a unique tag team match involving Jesus & Scooby Doo and Brandon Cutler & QT Marshall.

Ring announcer Justin Roberts introduced the sets of teams in the middle of the ring, while The Young Bucks’ Nick & Matt Jackson watched on with Dustin Rhodes.

As soon as the bell rang, The Young Bucks hit Cutler & Marshall with superkicks, allowing Jesus and Scooby Doo to cover the AEW stars to pick up the victory.

Who are Jesus and Scooby Doo?

AEW has shown in recent months that they like to have fun in dark segments when tapings have finished, notably when Tony Khan hit a stunner on Shawn Spears after the December 18, 2019 episode of Dynamite.

This week, two fans stood out throughout the show – one dressed as Jesus and one dressed as Scooby Doo – and they were invited into the ring to compete in a match when AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark were over.

As you can see from the video below, the fans in attendance seemed to enjoy the moment!

After #AEW went off air: Brandon Cutler and QT Marshall vs Jesus and Scooby Doo pic.twitter.com/bP8sjiZr4R — Headlock Talk (@HeadlockTalk) February 13, 2020