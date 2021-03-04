Jey Uso chooses a winner between Roman Reigns and Big E (Exclusive)

Jey Uso has given Big E credit for emerging through the ranks with him in WWE to become a successful singles Superstar. However, he does not believe the Intercontinental Champion has what it takes to defeat Roman Reigns.

Reigns’ special counsel, Paul Heyman, has repeatedly teased a possible match between the Universal Champion and Intercontinental Champion in recent weeks on Talking Smack.

SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino asked Reigns’ cousin and on-screen ally, Jey Uso, to predict the outcome of a Reigns vs. Big E match. Uso made it clear that Big E still has a long way to go before he can realistically defeat The Tribal Chief.

“Man, hell no. Come on, Rick! Come on, Rick! What kind of? Man, I love Big E but come on, Rick. Nah, man, we gotta keep it moving, Uce.”

Watch the video above to find out more of Jey Uso’s thoughts on his current WWE role. He also discussed his steel cage match with Daniel Bryan on this week’s SmackDown.

Jey Uso on Big E’s WWE career

Big E won the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn in December 2020

Advertisement

The Usos and The New Day have been involved in various rivalries against each other in WWE over the last six years. Jey Uso encouraged WWE fans to watch Big E’s recent WWE 24 documentary on the WWE Network.

"If it wasn’t for them [The New Day], I don’t think I would be sitting in this position today. All the blocks lined up. Everything lined up as it was supposed to, bro. All the blocks stacked up just like they were supposed to. They all fell how they were supposed to, man.

"I love them. I love all three of those homies, man. I was so happy to be on Big E’s 24-hour documentary. I don’t know if y’all got eyes on that but if you didn’t please go watch that, man."

Jey Uso added that he is “humbled” and “really happy” to be in his current position in WWE.

Please credit SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.