Jim Ross blasts WWE's "crazy" and "illogical" booking of Brock Lesnar's title loss

Jim Ross could not understand why WWE's higher-ups booked Brock Lesnar to lose in such quick fashion against The Big Show at Survivor Series 2002.

The four-minute match saw Lesnar's then-agent Paul Heyman betray his client and align with The Big Show. The unexpected WWE Championship change brought an end to The Next Big Thing's first title reign after 84 days.

On his Grilling JR podcast, the former WWE commentator explained why the company should have done more to protect both Lesnar and The Big Show:

"It is crazy," Ross said. "It's illogical. Why do we need to change the championship? I would have never booked that match. That match should never have happened if I had the old proverbial pencil, which has the most powerful weapon in all of wrestling on one end: the eraser. I would have never booked it. Again, protect your attraction." [1:27:56 – 1:28:20]

Lesnar debuted on WWE's main roster eight months before Survivor Series 2002. He had not lost via pinfall in a televised match prior to The Big Show defeating him.

Jim Ross thinks Brock Lesnar should have faced someone else

Heading into Survivor Series 2002, Brock Lesnar defeated high-profile stars including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, The Rock, and The Undertaker.

Wrestling Facts @WrestlingsFacts The first person to defeat Brock Lesnar in WWE was Big Show at Survivor Series 2002. The first person to defeat Brock Lesnar in WWE was Big Show at Survivor Series 2002. https://t.co/6srcsVaqPP

Jim Ross believes The Beast Incarnate would have benefited from being in the ring with a more athletic opponent than The Big Show:

"The seven-foot, 500-pound, 400-pound guys don't come along that often. He's [The Big Show] an attraction that can't be replaced as far as look and perception and size. Crazy. Don't book that match. Book another match [opponent] that Brock can go out and have an athletic contest with. They kept this match short because they didn't want to overexpose either guy." [1:28:20 – 1:28:43]

Ross also took exception to Hogan refusing to lose to Lesnar three months after their first in-ring encounter.

Do you think The Big Show was the right man to dethrone Brock Lesnar? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes