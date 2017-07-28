Jim Ross reveals the number of dates he will work for WWE

Expect to see even more of Ross on WWE programming.

Jim Ross worked on the Mae Young Classic

What’s the story?

On a recent appearance on Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross stated that he was going to work 40 dates for WWE this year.

In case you didn’t know…

Jim Ross made a surprise return to the WWE announce booth when he called the No Holds Barred match between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker earlier this year in the main event of WrestleMania 33. That match was his first involvement with Vince McMahon's company since leaving in mid-2013.

The heart of the matter

Since returning to WWE, fans have speculated on how much he'd be involved with the company. He hasn't taken anyone's spot on the main shows but has rather kept more of an attraction status unlike anyone working in his position. His unique situation has allowed for a circumstance that Roberts rightly called "unprecedented." Considering he's called matches in the past year for WWE, NJPW, WCPW, and the UK World of Sport special, the podcast host is exactly right.

Jim elaborated on his special agreement, which allowed him to call New Japan's G1 in USA special while under WWE contract. He said, "I had a contract with AXS TV. WWE wanted to resign me. I was more than willing to wait until my contract ended, they were not. They wanted me to sign and I did. I'm very happy with my deal. I'm doing 40 days a year and I did six of them at the Mae Young [Classic] in Orlando."

What’s next?

Ross will soon be the voice of the upcoming Mae Young Classic. Lita will be his commentary partner for that tournament, airing in August on the WWE Network. Jim previously teamed with Nigel McGuinness a few months back to call a WWE UK special. He seems to be favoured for these division-specific specials that WWE occasionally airs.

Jim Ross also hinted that more of his dates will likely include next years' WrestleMania. He told Sam that he considers himself a lucky guy to be able to be around so much quality wrestling product because he is still a wrestling fan.

Author’s take

To many wrestling fans, including this author, Jim Ross is the voice most associated with professional wrestling. Knowing that there will be plenty more matches in WWE in the future that will be called by JR is a huge positive and one more bit of added value to a WWE Network subscription.

