"I'm so glad she is clean and sober" - Jim Ross opens up on recent meeting with former WWE Superstar

Fans who follow Jim Ross' Instagram account will know that the legendary commentator recently ran into former WWE star Alicia Fox while having breakfast in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ross opened up about his meeting with Fox on this week's episode of his podcast and said that he had a wonderful time reconnecting with the former WWE Divas Champion.

Alicia Fox has endured a long battle against alcoholism, and Ross was happy to see her reach three years of sobriety. Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer revealed on the "Grilling JR" podcast:

"We went to the TPC Country Club and had breakfast, beautiful, Sawgrass, you know, where they have the - I can't remember the name of the tournament, but it's huge, and it's right down here from my house. She got a hold of me. She lives here; she is from Jacksonville. She is about seven minutes from where I live, she told me, and she has been clean and sober for three years, and I think it was probably as good a day as I could have had," revealed Jim Ross." [59:46 - 1:00:22]

Jim Ross spoke about Alicia Fox's strong relationship with her boyfriend and revealed that he had a long conversation with the star about various things in their respective lives.

"She was happy, she looked great, she is a beautiful woman, and she has got a great relationship with her boyfriend," continued JR. "We had a great long breakfast, talking about things. She is a keeper, and I'm so glad she is clean and sober. She is healthy. Yeah, she is really a beautiful person." [1:00:23 - 1:00:45]

When was Alicia Fox's last WWE appearance?

While Alicia Fox is done with her days as an active in-ring performer, she has made it a yearly habit of returning for the Royal Rumble.

Fox entered the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match at the 21st spot and spent six minutes in the contest before getting eliminated by Nikki Bella.

The former WWE star has maintained a distance from social media over the past few years, and going by the most recent update from Jim Ross; it's evident that Alicia Fox is over her past troubles.

