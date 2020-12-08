Jim Ross reveals that the Samoan Dynasty angle is real; uncertainty about Rock vs. Roman Reigns

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is one of the dream matches on many a fan's list, and based on all that is unfolding on SmackDown; the Samoan showdown could end up happening next year.

Roman Reigns has taken his game to a whole new level on the Blue brand as the heel Universal Champion. The WWE has also done a well-researched job of tying in the Samoan Dynasty angle, which has made Jey Uso a relevant singles Superstar on SmackDown. However, the Samoan Dynasty angle is not just a storyline.

Jim Ross spoke about the rivalry on the latest edition of his Grilling JR podcast. Jim Ross revealed that the dynasty angle is actually real and not a gimmick. Jim Ross has known the Anoa'i family since the early 80s, and he understands their heritage and how important it is within the family. Jim Ross explained:

"That Samoan dynasty thing isn't a gimmick; it's real," Ross said. "I met Afa and Sika back in the mid-south days. I've known that family [since] the early 80s. I've been connected ever since, including recruiting and signing The Rock. I got lucky there, the right place right time, but you knew that DNA meant something. All those guys were players. The Rock set the mark."

Jim Ross on The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

Jim Ross went on to give his thoughts about a possible clash between The Rock and Roman Reigns. The AEW announcer expressed his uncertainty about the match as he felt that it would all come down to The Great One.

Ross pointed out that Rock has a very hectic schedule, and the former WWE Champion can't afford to get hurt as he would lose a lot of money if he gets injured. While Ross said that there is a chance that the match could happen, it would all depend on what The Rock wants.

"People are coveting a Rock vs. Roman Reigns match somewhere down the road. I don't know if it will ever happen, there's a chance, but it's all up to The Rock. It isn't up to anybody else; it's up to him. His schedule is so crazy; he can't afford to get hurt because he's going to lose millions of dollars if he can't work. Not that he'll go broke, but nonetheless, he's special." H/t WrestlingInc

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns will easily be one of the biggest matches ever if appropriately booked, but many pieces of the puzzle need to fall into place for it to come to fruition.