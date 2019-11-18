Jim Ross reveals what Vince McMahon considers his enemy

Vince McMahon

AEW announcer Jim Ross recently opened up on his relationship with Vince McMahon, on the latest edition of Grilling JR. The WWE Hall of Famer recalled that Vince McMahon considers 'sleep' as his enemy.

When fans talk about some of the biggest workaholics in the wrestling business, Vince McMahon's name always appears at or near the top of the list. The WWE Chairman has been praised by a number of past and present Superstars for his incredible work ethic and his dedication to the business.

Many have pointed out the fact that Vince doesn't sleep much. Jim Ross talked about the same and revealed that Vince considers sleep to be his enemy.

He told me one time that sleep is our enemy. In fact, he told me that more than one time, that sleep is our enemy. I think he believes that he can get away with 3-6 hours of sleep every day and his body - he's lean, trains a lot, eats well, so I just think that he has convinced himself that he doesn't require the sleep that most people do. And as long as psychologically he believes that, then it's going to work for him.

