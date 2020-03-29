WWE Legend reveals whether Stone Cold Steve Austin was upset about not main-eventing WrestleMania 19

Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock main evented WrestleMania 15 and 17.

Steve Austin worked his whole life to be the guy to close the show.

An interesting reason why the didn't close the show (Pic Source: WWE)

Stone Cold Steve Austin versus The Rock will go down in WWE History as one of the greatest rivalries of all time. The pair had several classic matches and even main-evented WrestleMania 15 and WrestleMania 17. The RattleSnake and The Brahma Bull created magic every time they were in the ring together.

With that said, Austin in particular, wasn't in the best of health going into that final year as a wrestler. More importantly, no one knew that WrestleMania 19 was going to be his last match. In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Jim Ross revealed they would have closed the show that year if Austin was not in the hospital the night before.

Jim Ross also said that WWE management didn't want to put him on last is because they were unsure he wouldn't last and they felt that Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle would do a great job closing the show.

Jim Ross went on to say:

"It's probably the first time ever we would talk to Steve about 'you're not going to close WrestleMania' that he didn't get p**sed off because he likes to close the show. You know, he worked his whole life to be a main event guy that closed the show. He had no problem acquiescent to the other two guys because of his hospital stay."

It certainly would have been poetic had Steve Austin closed the show that year as well. But destiny had other plans in mind.