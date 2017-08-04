WWE News: Jim Ross says Ronda Rousey becoming a pro wrestler is inevitable

Can Ronda Rousey become WWE's next big thing?

It's no secret that Ronda Rousey is a huge fan of the wrestling business

What’s the story?

In a recent TMZ Sports video, Jim Ross spoke many flattering words regarding former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Rondy Rousey. He praised her chances of success if she decided to make a proper transition to become a WWE Superstar.

"She’s going to be a big star. It’s inevitable. I see her in a WrestleMania someday. Too great an opportunity for her to pass up and for WWE to pass up. It’s a match made in heaven."

In case you didn’t know…

Technically, Rousey already was once seen in a WrestleMania. It was at 'Mania 31 when she left her front row seat and hopped the barricade. She entered the ring to assist The Rock in a physical encounter with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Of course, Jim Ross most likely meant that he foresees her not merely being on screen for an unadvertised appearance at a WrestleMania but competing in an actual match.

Ronda last fought at UFC 207. Even though she lost in the first round to Amanda Nunes, she was in the top billing of a card that had well over one million buys on pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

Ronda Rousey is one of the most recognizable names in all of combat sports. Jim Ross has called many women's matches as of late due to his involvement in this summer's Mae Young Classic, so he knows how much value she could bring to WWE's product.

Ross also spoke about how he hoped WWE is entering its next "golden age" of wrestling. "Somebody's got to break through the clutter and become the next big thing." He told the TMZ reporter that he wished he knew who that somebody might be.

If Ronda came to WWE, she easily could be a prime candidate to become the face of the next big boom era in this business.

What’s next?

Ronda has an appearance scheduled for WWE programming within a matter of weeks. At the Mae Young Classic, she and her Four Horsewomen (of MMA) pals faced off in a staredown opposite WWE's Four Horsewomen. Rousey and her crew were in attendance to support Shayna Baszler, a former MMA fighter who trained on Ronda's team during the Team Rousey vs. Team Tate season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Author’s take

This author agrees wholeheartedly with Ross' take on Rousey's potential. With her recent appearance at the early round tapings of the Mae Young Classic, she seems more than willing to take the full leap into professional wrestling. That will be a huge win for WWE when she finally does.

