Jim Ross shoots on former World Champion The Ultimate Warrior, reveals why Sting was better than him

Sting finally joined WWE for the first-time in 2014

Jim Ross gives details about The Ultimate Warrior and Sting

Sting

Jim Ross is known to be a man who likes to call a spade a spade. The veteran WWE and AEW commentator recently spoke about The Ultimate Warrior and Sting on his podcast Grilling JR.

In some hard-hitting statements, Jim Ross talked about why he didn't think The Ultimate Warrior was a goof fit backstage. Both, Ultimate Warrior and Sting came up around the same time and he stated that Sting was a much better professional than Ultimate Warrior.

Jim Ross on why The Ultimate Warrior never fir in the locker room.

He didn't factor into the rest of the roster, he always seemed to be out of place, He was not a locker room savvy guy. Sometimes it just seemed to me like [wrestling] was plan B or C for him, not what he set out to be but the route took him there. He needed the spotlight on him

He stated that he never saw Warrior happy backstage. Adding that even though he reached the pinnacle of his career at WrestleMania 6, he still wasn't truly happy.

I never saw him have a genuinely happy day. People will say 'Wait a minute JR, he headlined WrestleMania 6 with Hulk Hogan though?' Yeah, he sure did but that doesn't mean he's a perfect fit, he was never a perfect fit for pro wrestling. He was a downer, he wasn't a team player, all about himself and people knew he was a little strange. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Jim Ross on Sting

Jim Ross then went on to praise Sting, someone who is known to be one of the nicest and most liked Superstars backstage. Ross revealed that Sting was always willing to learn and helpful to everyone. On being asked if Sting could have become a bigger star had he joined WWE, Jim Ross agreed, saying that Sting could have been moulded into a top star.

WWE was being viewed as the big dog in the yard and Sting kept evolving, his game got better. Over time he learned to connect all the dots, I never saw Warrior get any better after he went to WWE then he was in any other territory. Sting was a star and so god damn loyal to WCW, he could've went to WWE at any time and would've been a major star there but he's a quality human being.