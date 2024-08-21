Jimmy Uso to form a temporary alliance with 3-time champions to take out The Bloodline? Analyzing the chances

The last time Jimmy Uso was on WWE programming, he was brutally attacked by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Since this assault, the WWE Universe has witnessed the return of Roman Reigns, but there have been no signs of Jimmy returning on SmackDown.

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Jimmy Uso could align with three-time champions to take out The Bloodline. The three-time tag team champions in question are Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits. For those unaware, The Street Profits will face The Bloodline for the WWE Tag Team Title on the blue show this week.

While The Bloodline will be the favorite to retain the title on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso could return and help The Street Profits win instead. By doing this, Jimmy will be able to take revenge for what The Bloodline did to him on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 40.

By attacking The Bloodline in their championship match this week, Jimmy could also send a message that he is open to aligning with Roman Reigns and taking out Solo Sikoa and his new associates. This could be the beginning of a war between the Roman Reigns-led Bloodline and the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline.

Jey Uso opens up on wrestling without Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, collectively known as The Usos, were one of the most legendary tag teams in WWE history. However, when Jimmy turned his back on Jey and cost him his match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023, Main Event Jey moved to RAW and pursued a singles run.

Since then, Jey has seen a meteoric rise in popularity, and he has been able to captivate fans with his remarkable work. Recently, when Jey was part of the Fanatics Fest Ring Revolutionaries panel along with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, he spoke about spending time away from Jimmy and competing as a singles superstar.

"I never looked at myself like a singles wrestler. [I'm] always with my brother from day one. I mean from the sandbox all the way up. This past year is my first year, you know, alone, you know, kind of don't see him no more. We don't ride together as much. (...) I'm just riding a ride, you know." [18:30 - 18:54]

While Jey and Jimmy are not on good terms right now, there is a chance they might reunite to align with Roman Reigns and help him take out Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. It will be interesting to see whether something along these lines takes place on SmackDown.

