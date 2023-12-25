Jimmy Uso to leave The Bloodline for another stable? – 4 WWE stars who could join The Judgment Day in 2024

The Judgment Day has had an incredible year in WWE in 2023. The faction first formed in 2022 under Edge's leadership, but the stable dispatched off the Hall of Famer in fairly short order.

By the beginning of 2023, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley were all united. By the end of the 2023, each member of the core four of the group either have a title or held one throughout much of the year.

Not only that, but The Judgment Day has grown. JD McDonagh, a mentee of Finn Balor, worked hard and was eventually allowed into the group. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre has a unique relationship with the faction that could lead to a membership at some time in the future.

The Judgment Day is seemingly always looking to expand, at least provided they can benefit from whoever joins the group. While R-Truth may not be accepted into the fold any time soon, there are some performers who may end up in the stable during the next calendar year.

Below are four WWE stars who could join The Judgment Day in 2024.

#4. Lyra Valkyria has a past with Rhea Ripley

Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria is an incredibly talented WWE performer. She wrestled and developed on the British and European indie scene before joining the company through NXT UK. She moved to NXT full-time earlier this year.

The talented Irish star recently won a fantastic match on WWE NXT television. She went one-on-one with her mentor and the then-NXT Women's Champion, Becky Lynch. In a hard-fought bout, Lyra defeated The Man to win the gold.

The big victory cemented Lyra as the ace of NXT. Still, she could eventually join The Judgment Day. She and Rhea Ripley had mutual respect and even admiration for each other earlier this year, until Lyra disapproved of Rhea cheating for Dominik Mysterio. If Valkyria can get over her morals, a spot in the group seems inevitable.

#3. Santos Escobar could bond with Dominik Mysterio

Santos Escobar is one of the most despised stars in WWE, but it hasn't always been that way. There was a time, earlier this year, in fact, when many fans believed he could be the next popular Latino babyface star. That is no longer the case, however.

The Emperor of Lucha Libre shocked the world recently when he betrayed his faction. Santos was a member of the Latino World Order but became jealous of the attention Carlito received. He viciously attacked and injured both Caribbean Cool and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Notably, Santos revealed that he feels Dominik Mysterio was "right" about Rey. Santos admitting that his former rival had the right idea could potentially lead to the two men mending fences. If that happens, Escobar could move over and join The Judgment Day. Who knows? He may take Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo along with him too.

#2. Cora Jade is arguably ready for a WWE main roster call up

Cora Jade on NXT

Cora Jade could very well be the future of WWE. The young star has already held championship gold, as she captured the NXT Women's Tag Team titles alongside Roxanne Perez. She vacated the belt once she turned heel, however.

The talented Jade was out of action until recently. She was in a rage after losing a match and walked out of NXT. Cora made her big return at NXT Deadline 2023 by laying out Lyra Valkyria from behind. The two will likely clash sooner rather than later.

While that may be the plan in the near future, there's a strong chance Cora will move up to WWE's main roster in 2024. If she does, she could be a perfect fit for The Judgment Day. Cora has the right look and has both an arrogant and brooding attitude, which fits in nicely with Rhea, Finn, Damian, JD, and Dirty Dom.

#1. Jimmy Uso may soon be leaving The Bloodline

Jimmy Uso is one of the most successful performers in modern WWE history. While he's never held a world title or even a mid-card belt, Jimmy has found unparalleled success in the tag team scene alongside his twin brother Jey.

Unfortunately, Jey and Jimmy aren't on good terms anymore. The two were members of The Bloodline, but Jey Uso left the faction. Jimmy has stuck around, but he was recently passed over for a spot as the "Tribal Heir" to Roman Reigns. He even hinted that he doesn't trust Roman Reigns on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown.

If Jimmy's time in The Bloodline is ending soon, a move to The Judgment Day could be in the works. He and the stable have been in talks before, and a spot was offered to the former tag team champion. Could Jimmy accept it in 2024?

