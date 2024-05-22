Jimmy Uso to return with a new character, surprise heel turn - 5 people who can interfere in Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton is set to face Tama Tonga in the semi-final of the King of the Ring tournament. The winner of this match will go on to face Gunther in the finals of the tournament at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

As anticipation builds among fans regarding the outcome of this match, let's discuss five superstars who could interfere in the upcoming episode of SmackDown when the Viper clashes with the Tongan star.

#5. & #4. Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa could interfere in this match

As Tama Tonga is part of the newest version of The Bloodline, it's realistic that Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa could interfere to help him secure the victory. A potential scenario could see the Legend Killer on the verge of winning, only to be suddenly distracted or attacked by The Bloodline members.

This interference would give Tama the advantage, allowing him to defeat Randy Orton and advance to the finals of King of the Ring 2024. This tactic mirrors what Solo Sikoa did when Tama clashed with LA Knight in the quarter-final, leading to Tama's victory.

#3. LA Knight might aid Randy Orton to help him advance

Expand Tweet

Given that Solo Sikoa's interference played a crucial role in LA Knight's elimination from the King of the Ring tournament, it's possible that LA Knight could interfere on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. This scenario could unfold when The Bloodline members try to cost Randy Orton his match against Tama Tonga, but the Megastar appears to even the odds, ultimately leading to The Viper emerging as the victor.

Additionally, there is already significant history between Knight and The Bloodline, and his interference would indeed make sense, especially considering his loss to Tama in the quarter-finals of KOTR.

#2. Kevin Owens might cost Randy Orton in a surprising turn of events

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton have shared a strong bond in recent months, even teaming up to face The Bloodline at Backlash: France, albeit suffering a defeat. This recent interaction between Owens, The Viper, and the heel stable increases the likelihood of potential interference in tonight's episode of SmackDown.

However, The Prizefighter could probably cost the Legend Killer the match after an unexpected heel turn. This action could stem from Owens' frustration with recent failures in the Stamford-based promotion. Owens competed in a United States Championship Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania XL against Logan Paul and Orton, failing to emerge as champion.

Subsequently, he also failed to defeat Solo and Tama at Backlash. This frustration could manifest itself in the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

#1. Jimmy Uso might make his return but as a babyface

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Uso is currently on hiatus from the company, with his last appearance occurring on SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, where he was assaulted by Solo and Tama and subsequently ousted from The Bloodline. With a desire for vengeance, it's conceivable that the former tag team champion may make his comeback during the show and assist The Legend Killer in emerging victorious.

Such actions from Jimmy would signify his heroic turn in the company and could potentially pave the way for a reunion of The Usos in the near future.