Jimmy Uso to shockingly betray his wife Naomi and join top superstar? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso is married to fellow SmackDown star Naomi in real life. Interestingly, Big Jim has been without a significant storyline for quite some time, while his wife is the current Money in the Bank briefcase holder and has one of the best ongoing stories in the promotion.

Naomi turned heel following her beatdown by Jade Cargill at Elimination Chamber, and her new unhinged evil version has gotten over with the fans already. After doing everything as a babyface and not making much headway, the new villainous Naomi has been a pleasant surprise. However, her real-life husband may be working against her to help her foe, Jade Cargill.

Recently, a video of Big Jim talking to the former AEW Champion surfaced on X/Twitter. This raised a ton of speculation about whether The Storm was complaining or conspiring. Since Cargill returned at Elimination Chamber earlier this year, she and Naomi have been in an intense feud that even Bianca Belair is tangled in. But why would Jimmy go against his own wife for Cargill? The simple answer could be that he doesn't like what she has turned into in her quest for glory.

Jimmy Uso is currently a beloved character on SmackDown. Although fans loved Naomi as a babyface as well, her happy-go-lucky character was never really in question for a major title push. Now she has turned heel and managed to win the MITB contract, putting her in a very powerful position. However, it has come at the cost of strained ties with the women who were once her closest friends. She even confessed to breaking into Belair's house.

This massive personality change could be a worrying issue for Big Jim, who could go on to help Cargill beat or prevent Naomi from a successful cash-in. Not only would this betrayal be shocking to the fans, but it would also add a more human layer to the storyline of Jimmy not wanting to lose the good person he fell in love with.

With The Glow winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, fans have speculated that she could cash in when either Belair or Cargill gets a title shot. Not only would a successful cash-in elevate her status, but it would also fuel her feud with either woman. There have also been reports that the 37-year-old could do so at SummerSlam, with this year being set to be a two-night event. This is where Big Jim could turn up and betray her, leading to an unsuccessful cash-in.

It must be noted that the above angle is kayfabe, and while it could come to fruition, so far it is just speculation and nothing has been confirmed.

Could Jimmy Uso and Naomi ever work together?

Despite being a real-life couple and featuring in 14 Mixed Tag Team Matches, the duo has not been featured in any long-term storyline together. Fans were hoping that The Glow Queen would join The Bloodline with her husband and her brother-in-law, Jey Uso. However, that never happened.

With the video on X/Twitter surfacing as stated above, fans are hoping WWE incorporates this into the ongoing storyline.

The dynamic between a heel Naomi and a babyface Jimmy would bring a new layer to the feud between the female stars, and it would give the real-life couple a great chance to play off each other. Big Jim has been one of the funniest characters in WWE, whether as a heel or babyface. This juxtaposed with his wife’s heel character would result in some entertaining segments on SmackDown.

Since Jimmy Uso has no current storyline, WWE can experiment with this idea to add something refreshing to the program.

