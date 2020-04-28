Jinder Mahal makes his return from injury on RAW

The Modern Day Maharaja is back

Jinder Mahal has been out with an injury since June 28 last year and was reported to be out for somewhere between six to twelve months. Now, The Modern Day Maharaja has made his return to WWE on tonight's episode of RAW.

Mahal faced former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa in his return match and looked in top shape. The former WWE Champion dominated the Japanese Superstar and it seems that Mahal has not skipped a beat.

He put away Tozawa with the Khallas and secured the win in a matter of minutes. Mahal's return will surely shake up things on the Red brand.

Jinder Mahal in WWE

Jinder Mahal made his WWE debut way back in 2011 and did not have an impressive first run in the company. After being released in 2014, The Modern Day Maharaja made his return to WWE in 2016.

However, his life completely changed in 2017 when Mahal was promoted into the main event scene and won the WWE Championship by defeating Randy Orton. The Modern Day Maharaja would feud with the likes of Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura for the title.

Mahal also won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 34. It will be interesting to see which direction the former WWE Champion will take on RAW.