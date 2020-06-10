Jinder Mahal's minor injury reportedly turned out to be a serious one

Jinder Mahal's WWE career has hit an unfortunate roadblock.

The former WWE Champion had recently returned to RAW.

Jinder Mahal.

Jinder Mahal took to his Instagram account a few days back and posted a picture of himself in crutches while also revealing that he underwent another surgery to fix some issues in his knees. The Modern Day Maharaja had returned to action after a lengthy injury layoff in April, and he was expected to get a substantial push on Monday Night RAW.

Jinder Mahal's recurring knee injury

However, his WWE career has hit another unfortunate roadblock. Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Jinder Mahal's latest knee injury was supposed to be minor, but sadly that wasn't the case. It ended up being a lot more serious, which forced the former WWE Champion to undergo another surgery.

Jinder Mahal had knee surgery. This was actually several days ago, and I think it was supposed to be minor, but it ended up being a lot more serious, so it's pretty significant.

Dave Meltzer's injury report also stated that Johnny Gargano had hurt his lower back and hip during his match against Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The seriousness of Gargano's injury is not known at this point.

Johnny Gargano hurt his hip and lower back in the match against Keith Lee. I don't know how serious it is.

In addition to Gargano and Mahal, Elias is also legitimately injured and he is set to be out for a few months with a torn pectoral muscle injury. The Drifter was written off TV as part of the Hit and Run angle involving Jeff Hardy.

Regarding Jinder Mahal, as stated earlier, he injured his knee in June 2019, and the WWE had announced back then that he would be out of action for six to nine months.

Mahal returned to WWE TV after WrestleMania 36, and there were hints of a potential babyface turn for the Superstar with the idea that WWE could use him to appeal to the Indian market.

Mahal's knee injury resurfaced, and he will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.