Jinder Mahal to feud with Top champion after impressive segment with The Rock? Analyzing the possibility

After returning to WWE on last night's RAW, could we be about to see Jinder Mahal challenge for a major championship?

Prior to the Day 1 edition of Monday Night Raw, Triple H had teased that a former WWE Champion would be returning to the company. This tease led to lots of speculation online as wrestling fans awaited to see who the mystery superstar was.

After all the hype, the fans in attendance and the viewers at home were disappointed to see Mahal make his entrance to a chorus of boos.

However, Mahal's appearance was deliberately used to swerve the audience and garner heat before the surprise return of The Rock, who came out to a thunderous reception to silence the 'Modern Day Maharaja.'

Despite being set up as the butt of the joke during this segment, Mahal has earned praise online for his promo. The Rock may have grabbed all the headlines, but last night's show may have also been used to elevate Jinder, possibly setting him up for a feud with a top champion in the coming weeks.

Will Jinder Mahal receive a Championship opportunity at Elimination Chamber?

Next month's WWE Premium Live Event is Elimination Chamber, which will take place on February 24 and emanate from Perth, Australia.

With a large Indian diaspora in Australia, WWE may well use this opportunity to give Jinder Mahal a marquee match on the show, possibly challenging for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther has been a dominant champion, having held the title for over 569 days, and is likely to have a major match if and when he carries the championship into the biggest show of the year at WrestleMania 40.

However, he will need to have at least one mini-feud on his road to WrestleMania, and a showdown with Mahal may be beneficial for both men.

If Mahal once again teams up with Indus Sher, gang warfare between them and Gunther's Imperium stable could deliver some entertaining television over the coming weeks.

While Mahal would be unlikely to dethrone Gunther, particularly this close to Mania, a feud with one of WWE's top stars would be a great way to re-introduce him to the audience. As for Gunther, a victory over a former WWE Champion would be a great name to add to his long list of victims and only enhance his record-breaking title reign.

