Jinder Mahal talks about being disrespected following his WWE return

Jinder Mahal is back

After remaining out of commission for nearly a year, Jinder Mahal made his WWE return today and squashed Akira Tozawa in the process. The Modern Day Maharaja made quick work of the former Cruiserweight Champion, finishing him off with his finishing maneuver Khallas for the win.

Mahal was then approached backstage for an interview and was congratulated on his huge return. Here's what he had to say to the WWE Universe in reply.

"Congratulations? You want to congratulate me? I feel disrespected. I feel disrespected by my peers, by the WWE Universe. People thought, I was gone for good, I was injured, I had knee surgery. They thought that was it. I'm a former United States Champion, a former WWE Champion. I haven't forgotten that, Akira Tozawa hasn't forgotten that, and I strongly suggest all of you do not forget."

Jinder Mahal makes WWE return

Back on June 28 last year, the Modern Day Maharaja was sidelined by WWE as he had suffered a knee injury. He wasn't involved in anything compelling at the time either, having won and dropped the 24/7 Championship to R-Truth on multiple occasions prior to his injury.

As he noted in the video, Mahal is a former WWE Champion and a former United States Champion. In fact, his US title storyline was his last significant involvement on WWE TV. Mahal claimed the US Championship at WrestleMania 34 after beating the likes of Randy Orton, Rusev, and Robert Roode in a Fatal 4-Way Match, only to drop the title eight days later to Jeff Hardy.

The Modern Day Maharaja could, however, be primed for another singles push given the strong nature of his return. Only time will tell which title he gets to go after, but right now, we can't wait for him to put up some more fantastic matches on the Red brand.